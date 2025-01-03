Doctors threaten to strike at 4 New York City hospitals over staffing shortage, conduct, union says

The unionized doctors complain they have been working without a contract for four months.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Nearly 1,000 doctors are threatening to strike at four hospitals across New York City.

Physician members of Doctors Council - Service Employees International Union (SEIU), the union representing thousands of frontline doctors across New York City, gave a 10-day notice to NYC Health + Hospitals and its private sector affiliates, that they could walk out on Jan. 13 at Jacobi Medical Center, North Central Bronx, Queens Hospital Center and South Brooklyn Health.

They are demanding pay hikes and an end to what they call an understaffing crisis.

"We are on the front lines of healthcare every day, working tirelessly to provide the best possible care to our communities," said Dr. Joplin Steinweiss, a primary care physician at Jacobi. "But H+H and its affiliates are failing to offer a contract that addresses the rising costs of living, the long hours we work, and the increasing stress and burnout we face as our hospitals struggle to recruit and retain qualified doctors. Without a fair contract, our communities will continue to face a critical shortage of doctors, and patients will ultimately bear the brunt of the system's failure."

Hospital management told Eyewitness News that they hope everyone works together at the bargaining table to avoid a strike.

"We value physicians who serve patients at NYC Health + Hospitals every day," said New York City Health + Hospitals in a statement. " We continue to encourage all parties involved to work together at the bargaining table to prevent a strike and ensure that quality care remains uninterrupted for our patients."

