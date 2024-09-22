Federal authorities search Interim NYPD Commissioner Thomas Donlon's homes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Federal authorities are now investigating Interim NYPD Commissioner Thomas Donlon just days into the job.

Investigators executed search warrants at Donlon's homes on Saturday after receiving a tip that he retained classified documents from an investigation he was involved in more than two decades ago. The search was prompted after someone who knew the interim police commissioner still had the documents filed a complaint.

Authorities say the classified materials are not connected to the NYPD.

"On Friday, September 20, federal authorities executed search warrants at my residences. They took materials that came into my possession approximately 20 years ago and are unrelated to my work with the New York City Police Department," Donlon said in a statement.

Donlon added that since the search was not a department matter, the department would not be commenting.

"As we have repeatedly said, we expect all team members to fully comply with any law enforcement inquiry," said Fabien Levy, the deputy mayor for communications.

The raids come just nine days after Donlon, a retired FBI official, was sworn in as NYC's top cop following the resignation of former police commissioner Edward Caban.

It also marks the latest search in a series of federal investigations into officials within Mayor Eric Adams' administration.

On Tuesday, Adams sounded exasperated during his weekly Q &A session at City Hall as he fielded the same questions about the ongoing federal investigations.

"We know what you know," he said. "Again, I'm not going back and forth on questions that I am asked or answered over and over again."

Adams believes his accomplishments are being overshadowed, but the fact is, his chief counsel said she could no longer defend Adams, and his police commissioner resigned after subpoenas were served on him, the schools chancellor, two deputy mayors, a top mayoral adviser and a private consultant, among others.

The investigations are broadly focused on the NYPD's nightlife enforcement practices, and influence peddling in awarding city contracts.

