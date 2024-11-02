Mayor Eric Adams, NYC DEP issue citywide drought watch, urge residents to start conserving water

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the Department of Environmental Protection issued a citywide drought watch on Saturday amid a recent lack of rainfall.
As part of the drought watch, Adams is asking city agencies to update water conservation plans in preparation to use them. The mayor is also asking city residents to conserve as much water as possible.
"New Yorkers come together in times of crisis, and right now, amidst the dryest spell in recent memory, we need New Yorkers to do just that and conserve as much water as possible," Adams said.
The drought watch comes after the city experienced a historically dry October. ABC 7 New York's AccuWeather team tracked the 29-day dry stretch, which is now the second longest streak in city records.
According to the New York City Mayor's Office, conservation efforts will help protect stored water in city reservoirs and reduce the threat of a serious shortage.
"October was the driest October on record, which has resulted in minimal inflow to replenish the reservoirs," said Rohit Aggarwala, commissioner for the NYC DEP. "Because of this, a drought watch has been declared, and we must now take immediate action. All of us who rely on the city's water supply, including 8.3 million consumers in the city and another 1.5 million upstate, must make concerted efforts to conserve water."
In the meantime, the city has offered some tips for New Yorkers to help them conserve water:
You can find more resources on the NYC DEP's Water Savings Tips website.
A drought watch is the first of three levels of water conservation declarations that the city can activate. If necessary, the city may declare a drought warning or even a drought emergency, which would escalate the actions taken to conserve water.
