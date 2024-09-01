Emotional rally held in Central Park to pay tribute to hostages killed in Gaza

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan -- New York City has the largest Jewish population of any city in the world outside Israel, and so many New Yorkers have relatives and close ties overseas.

On Sunday, there was a fired up and emotional rally in Central Park to pay tribute to the six killed, while calling for the safe return of the remaining hostages.

They say Hamas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu need to reach an agreement now.

The group met in Central Park as they have each Sunday since October 7, but they say this was by far one of the most difficult gatherings as the world learned that the bodies of six hostages killed in Gaza were found in a tunnel.

"I cried last night when I saw their names," said Maurice Shnaider.

Among the six hostages was Eden Yerushalmi, 24. She was at the Nova Music Festival when Hamas fighters closed in. Also there was Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

While hiding in a bomb shelter as militants threw grenades into the bunker, the 23-year-old tossed one out, at which point, part of his arm was blown off.

In April, there was the first sign of life as Goldberg-Polin appeared in a video released by Hamas, telling his parents Rachel and Jon to stay strong. He was considered by many, a beacon of hope and perseverance. Just last month, the couple sent a message to their son at the Democratic National Convention.

"Hersh, if you can hear us, we love you, stay strong - survive," his mother said.

Many people are pointing the finger directly at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after learning three of the bodies were expected to be released during the first phase of an eventual ceasefire agreement put on the table in early July.

"He doesn't care, because if he did care, these six people would be alive today, that's how close it was - who knows if there are more that haven't been found yet," Shnaider added.

Carmel Gat was among the six hostages, and her cousin, Gustavo Bruckner spoke out Sunday.

"If even one is left behind, we failed. Failed as a nation - we have to bring them home," said Bruckner.

