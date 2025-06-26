14-year-old boy fatally shot while apparently playing with gun in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot while apparently playing with a gun inside a Queens apartment.

Jamauri Mezar is believed to have been handling the gun with some friends inside his apartment on 161st Street in Jamaica when it went off at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The boy was struck in the head and his friends scattered. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

When police arrived, they found one of his friends and the gun.

Detectives are now looking into how the gun got into the apartment, although it is believed one of the friends brought it.

The boy's stepfather works as a security guard, but does not have a gun.

The investigation into the teen's death is ongoing.

