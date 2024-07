NYPD searching for 2 men accused of stealing $12,000 in products at Lululemon on Upper East Side

The two masked suspects walked into the store and grabbed the goods before running off.

The two masked suspects walked into the store and grabbed the goods before running off.

The two masked suspects walked into the store and grabbed the goods before running off.

The two masked suspects walked into the store and grabbed the goods before running off.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for two masked men who allegedly stole $12,000 worth of products from a Lululemon store on the Upper East Side on Thursday morning.

The incident happened at the 3rd Avenue location near 66th Street.

The suspects walked into the store and grabbed the goods before running off.

There were no injuries.

No other details were given by police.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube