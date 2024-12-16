Svetlana Dali, woman accused of sneaking on JFK flight to Paris, arrested again in Buffalo

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Svetlana Dali, the woman accused of stowing away on a flight from JFK Airport to Paris, was arrested again on Monday.

Dali, who is accused of sneaking onto Delta Airlines flight DL264 at JFK without a boarding pass, was taken into custody in Buffalo, where she will appear in court before a federal magistrate Tuesday.

Dali cut off her ankle monitor and was trying to sneak into Canada, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

They say the person she was staying with in Philadelphia discovered the bracelet cut and alerted authorities.

An arrest warrant was issued Monday morning out of the Eastern District of New York for bail jumping.

On Monday afternoon, Dali was apprehended in Buffalo. She was on a Greyhound bus trying to cross into Canada. When law enforcement asked her to produce her passport, she did not have one.

She was taken into custody when it was determined she was wanted on an open warrant.

The 57-year-old was released more than a week ago on a recognizance bond to live with a friend from church in Philadelphia, but there were conditions, including a GPS monitor and a curfew.

Dali was also required to seek mental health treatment, and was not allowed to leave Philly, except to attend court or meet with her lawyer in New York.

She has been charged with knowingly and intentionally stowing away on an airplane without consent.

She has not entered a plea.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

