Accused stowaway who snuck onto JFK flight to Paris released on bond with conditions

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The woman accused of stowing away on a flight from JFK Airport to Paris was released on bond on Friday.

Svetlana Dali, who is accused of sneaking onto Delta Airlines flight DL264 at JFK without a boarding pass, was charged in federal court on Thursday with knowingly and intentionally stowing away on an airplane without consent.

The 57-year-old has not entered a plea and was held in jail overnight ahead of her bail hearing on Friday.

The judge okayed her release on a recognizance bond to live with a friend from church in Philadelphia, but there are other conditions, including a GPS monitor and a curfew.

Dali must also seek mental health treatment, and she cannot leave Philly, except to attend court or meet with her lawyer in New York.

The incident has sparked many questions over how Dali was able to bypass so many airport security checkpoints without a boarding pass.

