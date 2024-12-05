Woman who allegedly stowed away on flight to Paris due in court in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Russian woman accused of stowing away on a Delta flight to Paris is due in court in New York City on Thursday.

Svetlana Dali, 57, is back in New York and expected to go before a federal judge.

She's accused of a major security breach last week on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Authorities say she snuck onto a Delta flight and somehow made it from the Big Apple to the City of Light without booking a flight.

Wednesday, Dali departed Paris on a flight bound for New York City as French security officials escorted her onto the Delta Airlines-operated plane.

Two previous attempts to send her back to the United States were abandoned.

She started screaming after boarding a plane on Saturday.

Her return comes after she apparently slipped past security checkpoints at JFK.

She is accused of bypassing an airport terminal employee in charge of the line for known crew members.

Dali was able to get through stations where her ID and boarding pass should have been checked.

When the flight was boarding, officials say she avoided the gate agent, apparently standing near a family, and yet again slipping through the cracks.

A flight attendant finally noticed Dali after they said she'd been going from bathroom to bathroom because she didn't have a seat and was caught.

The woman was arrested by the FBI at JFK Wednesday and is expected to be officially charged Thursday.

It's still unclear why she went through all this trouble to go to France without a valid Visa.

