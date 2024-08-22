NYPD searching for suspect who attacked 71-year-old man in SoHo subway station

Authorities say the suspect punched the victim multiple times in the face, causing him to fall and his his head on the platform.

Authorities say the suspect punched the victim multiple times in the face, causing him to fall and his his head on the platform.

Authorities say the suspect punched the victim multiple times in the face, causing him to fall and his his head on the platform.

Authorities say the suspect punched the victim multiple times in the face, causing him to fall and his his head on the platform.

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are looking for the person who attacked a 71-year-old man inside a subway station earlier this month.

It happened at the Broadway-Lafayette station on Aug. 10 just before 8 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect punched the victim multiple times in the face, causing him to fall and his his head on the platform.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a cut to the head and swelling and bruising.

The suspect ran away in an unknown direction. He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, black pants, white sneakers and pushing a hand truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.