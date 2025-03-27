Man struck and killed by No. 2 train in Times Square, subways running on delays

TIMES SQUARE (WABC) -- A man was struck and killed by a No. 2 train in Times Square on Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the Times Square- 42nd Street station at 11L09 a.m. for reports of a person struck by a train.

When they arrived, they found a man who appeared to have fallen between train cars before being struck.

Police said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

MTA says trains are running on delays.

Some southbound No. 2 trains are running on the No. 5 line in Manhattan.

Southbound No. 1, 2, and 3 trains are bypassing Times Square.

No. 1 trains are running with delays in both directions while they share tracks with rerouted trains.

For service to Times Square, take A, C, E, N , Q, R and W trains.

