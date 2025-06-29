New Queens bus routes now in effect for commuters as part of MTA network redesign project

The changes are part of the first phase of the MTA's Queens Bus Network Redesign Project.

The changes are part of the first phase of the MTA's Queens Bus Network Redesign Project.

The changes are part of the first phase of the MTA's Queens Bus Network Redesign Project.

The changes are part of the first phase of the MTA's Queens Bus Network Redesign Project.

QUEENS (WABC) -- After over six years of planning by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, new bus routes in Queens are now in effect for everyday commuters.

On Sunday, the MTA launched 16 new bus routes, changed 67 routes and discontinued five routes as part of the first phase of its Queens Bus Network Redesign project. In the second phase starting Sunday, August 31, the MTA will launch one new bus route, change 37 routes and discontinue one route.

The project is part of the MTA's broader effort to modernize New York City's bus network, better suit the needs of borough residents and reduce travel times.

"800,000 Queens residents depend on our buses every day, and we owe it to them to find new ways to speed service," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. "No matter what else is going on in New York right now, the new MTA is listening to our customers and delivering bus speed improvements - whether it's by transformative redesign of the bus network, Automated Camera Enforcement, or congestion pricing."

You can view changes to impacted bus routes on the MTA website.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | MTA unveils proposed Queens bus network redesign

Lauren Glasberg has the details on the MTA's new plan to improve bus service throughout Queens.

As part of the project, Queens bus riders who tap to pay using the same device or card will get a second free bus transfer on every trip.

The first transfer must be within two hours of the first tap and the second transfer must be within three hours. The MTA will pilot this additional free transfer for approximately six months while evaluating the new Queens bus network.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the MTA announced that bus service will also increase on 14 local routes across Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island starting Sunday.

The following list of local bus routes are expected to benefit from the enhanced service:

The Bronx:

Bx10(Riverdale-Norwood)

Bx17(Port Morris-Fordham Plaza)

Bx23(Co-op City-Pelham Bay Park Station)

Bx28/Bx38(Co-op City-Fordham Center)

Brooklyn:

B17(Crown Heights-Canarsie)

B26(Fulton St-Ridgewood)

B74(Sea Gate-Stillwell Avenue Station)

B103(Canarsie-Downtown Brooklyn)

Queens:

Q13(Flushing-Ft. Totten)

Q28(Bayside-Flushing)

Q35(Rockaway Park-Midwood)

Q66(Flushing-Long Island City)

Q69(Long Island City-Astoria)

Staten Island:

S79 SBS(Staten Island Mall-Bay Ridge)

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.