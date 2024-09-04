Queens-Midtown tunnel closed due to water condition

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Queens-Midtown Tunnel is temporarily closed because of a water condition on Wednesday afternoon.

The MTA posted on social media about the closure just before 1:30 p.m.

It appears a contractor working on an unrelated project at street level on the Manhattan side drilled a hole and breached the tunnel and there is now saltwater flowing into the tunnel.

The contractor is not affiliated with the MTA, and it is unclear what project the contractor was working on.

The MTA expects to restore two-way traffic in one of the tubes by 3 p.m. and the other tube is being evaluated and will remain closed for repairs.

The city says the tunnel is closed by a water intrusion and emergency repairs are underway:

"Emergency Management is aware of this incident and we are in close coordination with relevant transportation and response agencies. As partners work to restore service, please expect heavy traffic delays and disruptions at this time, particularly if your bus route goes through the tunnel."

The MTA says buses that normally use this tunnel are detoured and drivers should seek an alternate route.

Local buses on the east side of Manhattan are also delayed because of heavy traffic.

