Tractor-Trailer crashes into George Washington Bridge toll plaza

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A tractor trailer struck a George Washington Bridge toll plaza in Fort Lee.
Traffic was snarled at the bridge after the truck spilling its cargo.
Port Authority police stopped the truck as it crossed the George Washington Bridge and directed it off the roadway.
Crews are working to clear the lumber spilled in the roadway at the toll plaza.
Port Authority says the inbound upper level had, at one point, a delay of greater than 90 minutes. Meanwhile, cars and buses using the lower level saw much quicker cross times.
