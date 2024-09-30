Tractor-Trailer crashes into George Washington Bridge toll plaza

John Del Girono has the latest in Fort Lee, NJ.

John Del Girono has the latest in Fort Lee, NJ.

John Del Girono has the latest in Fort Lee, NJ.

John Del Girono has the latest in Fort Lee, NJ.

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A tractor trailer struck a George Washington Bridge toll plaza in Fort Lee.

Traffic was snarled at the bridge after the truck spilling its cargo.

Port Authority police stopped the truck as it crossed the George Washington Bridge and directed it off the roadway.

Crews are working to clear the lumber spilled in the roadway at the toll plaza.

Port Authority says the inbound upper level had, at one point, a delay of greater than 90 minutes. Meanwhile, cars and buses using the lower level saw much quicker cross times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED | Street closures and security measures ahead of U.N. General Assembly

N.J. Burkett has the security details ahead of next week's U.N. General Assembly.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.