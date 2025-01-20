Get ready for the cold: Arctic blast moving in as Tri-State digs out from snow

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Extreme cold moves into the Tri-State area on Monday after the region was blanketed with snow on Sunday evening.

Crews have been hard at work to clear the roads as the main concern now shifts to the frigid temperatures.

We could see the coldest temperatures in two years over the next few days. High temperatures may not leave the teens on Tuesday and Wednesday with wind chills below zero.

Acting Sanitation Commissioner Javier Lojan said that the roads are looking good after all night salting and plowing.

"We are in really good shape," Lojan said

The city began plowing accumulating snow at around 8 p.m. Sunday night. The falling snow ended at around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Lojan said now the concern is the incoming cold that will freeze the snow and ice.

"The salt will have a little bit of a hard time melting that right away," he said. "It just takes a lot more time to melt, we ask the public to be patient, be careful. even though we salt the roads, it can still be icy, take a little time for it to be effective."

Residents had until 11 a.m. to clear their sidewalks or face fines, per sanitation department rules.

"As it gets colder, it will get that much more difficult to clear it, it will be a lot harder and it will be like ice," Lojan said.

TIPS TO STAY SAFE AND WARM

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is urging residents who experience heating issues during the cold snap to call 311. Shelters are also available for those experiencing homeless.

Dressing for cold weather

Dress in layers and cover exposed skin

Wear a warm hat and gloves and face mask for extreme cold

Wear 2-3 layers of upper-body clothing and 1-2 layers of lower-body clothing

Also include an outer layer to keep out wind and wet snow

It is a good idea to wear waterproof boots

Tips for pets

Keep pets warm, dry and indoors when possible.

Provide plenty of food and water because dehydration is especially dangerous in winter.

Keep pets bundled up when outside, limit their time outside and clean them thoroughly, including paws, when bringing pets indoors.

