How much snow did you get in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday's winter storm dropped anywhere from an inch to a half-foot of snow across the Tri-State.

Central Park reported 1.6 inches of snow. The highest total was nearly 6 inches in Ringwood, New Jersey.

Snowfall in Central Park photo from Eyewitness News viewer Emma Foley

Here's a look at snowfall totals from the storm on January 19, 2025 from the National Weather Service.

..Connecticut...

...Fairfield County...

New Fairfield 5.2 in 1015 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Danbury 4.3 in 0900 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Ridgefield 3.8 in 0915 PM 01/19 Cocorahs

Weston 3.8 in 1030 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Easton 3.3 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public

3 NE Southport 3.0 in 0918 PM 01/19 Public

Bridgeport Airport 2.3 in 1140 PM 01/19 Official NWS Obs

Greenwich 2.3 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public

Norwalk 2.3 in 0900 PM 01/19 Public

Fairfield 2.0 in 0813 PM 01/19 Public

Stamford 2.0 in 1058 PM 01/19 Public

Newtown 1.5 in 0700 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

...Middlesex County...

Durham 2.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio

Chester 1.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio

...New Haven County...

North Haven 4.0 in 0100 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter

Wallingford 3.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio

Milford 2.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio

Hamden 2.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio

Meriden 2.0 in 1006 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio

Branford 1.2 in 1155 PM 01/19 Public

...New Jersey...

...Bergen County...

Franklin Lakes 5.9 in 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Waldwick 5.6 in 1049 PM 01/19 Public

Westwood 5.2 in 0922 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Fair Lawn 5.0 in 1100 PM 01/19 Cocorahs

River Vale 5.0 in 0945 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Bergenfield 4.8 in 1003 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Ramsey 4.5 in 0600 PM 01/19 Public

East Rutherford 3.3 in 1020 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

River Edge 3.2 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public

...Essex County...

Caldwell 5.0 in 0955 PM 01/19 Public

West Orange 4.5 in 0101 AM 01/20 Public

Livingston 4.4 in 1034 PM 01/19 Public

Nutley 4.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public

...Hudson County...

West New York 3.1 in 1115 PM 01/19 Public

Harrison 3.0 in 0900 PM 01/19 CO-OP Observer

Hoboken 3.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Kearny 3.0 in 1013 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Jersey City 2.5 in 0840 PM 01/19 Public

...Passaic County...

Ringwood 6.3 in 0840 PM 01/19 Public

Pompton Lakes 5.6 in 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

3 NE Wanaque 5.0 in 0646 PM 01/19 Cocorahs

Totowa 5.0 in 1019 PM 01/19 Public

Passaic 4.8 in 1005 PM 01/19 Public

1 ESE Ringwood 4.7 in 0633 PM 01/19 Public

...Union County...

Berkeley Heights 4.5 in 1040 PM 01/19 Public

Mountainside 4.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public

Elizabeth 3.7 in 0900 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Cranford 3.5 in 1027 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Plainfield 3.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Newark Airport 2.4 in 1200 AM 01/20 Official NWS Obs

...New York...

...Kings County...

Bedford-Stuyvesant 3.0 in 0900 PM 01/19 Public

1 NNE Sheepshead Bay 3.0 in 1030 PM 01/19 Public

Midwood 2.7 in 1222 AM 01/20 Broadcast Media

Sheepshead Bay 2.5 in 1100 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

...Nassau County...

2 ENE Roosevelt 4.1 in 1018 PM 01/19 Public

Syosset 4.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

East Williston 3.9 in 1015 PM 01/19 Public

1 ESE East Meadow 3.8 in 1117 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Sea Cliff 3.6 in 1042 PM 01/19 Public

Massapequa 3.2 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public

Farmingdale 3.0 in 1030 PM 01/19 Public

Plainview 3.0 in 1028 PM 01/19 Public

Manhasset Hills 2.6 in 1227 AM 01/20 Cocorahs

1 E East Meadow 2.5 in 1038 PM 01/19 NWS Employee

Levittown 2.5 in 0930 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

East Meadow 2.1 in 0950 PM 01/19 NWS Employee

1 NE Roosevelt 2.0 in 1030 PM 01/19 Broadcast Media

2 SSE Plainedge 2.0 in 0814 PM 01/19 Public

East Rockaway 1.8 in 0935 PM 01/19 Public

Elmont 1.0 in 0712 PM 01/19 Public

...New York (Manhattan) County...

1 SSE Midtown Manhattan 1.8 in 0950 PM 01/19 Public

Central Park 1.6 in 1200 AM 01/20 Official NWS Obs

...Orange County...

Highland Mills 8.1 in 1100 PM 01/19 Public

Chester 7.7 in 0834 PM 01/19 Public

Middletown 7.0 in 0920 PM 01/19 Fire Dept/Rescue

Monroe 7.0 in 0925 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

New Windsor 7.0 in 1054 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Salisbury Mills 7.0 in 0900 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Cornwall on Hudson 6.8 in 1000 PM 01/19 Cocorahs

Pine Bush 6.7 in 1103 PM 01/19 Public

2 S Montgomery Airport 5.5 in 0815 PM 01/19 Public

5 E Port Jervis 5.0 in 0700 PM 01/19 Public

Washingtonville 4.8 in 0749 PM 01/19 Public

...Putnam County...

3 WNW Fahnestock State Park 6.5 in 0930 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Putnam Valley 5.6 in 1050 PM 01/19 Newspaper

...Queens County...

NYC/La Guardia 3.6 in 1200 AM 01/20 Official NWS Obs

Howard Beach 3.5 in 1100 PM 01/19 Public

1 SE Fresh Meadows 2.7 in 1135 PM 01/19 Public

2 WSW Bellerose 2.3 in 0900 PM 01/19 Public

NYC/JFK 2.2 in 1200 AM 01/20 Official NWS Obs

Little Neck 2.0 in 1030 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

...Richmond County...

1 E New Dorp 3.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public

Westerleigh 2.6 in 0950 PM 01/19 Public

...Rockland County...

Congers 6.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Fire Dept/Rescue

Monsey 5.2 in 1055 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

New City 5.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Nyack 1.8 in 0700 PM 01/19 Public

Chestnut Ridge 1.2 in 0450 PM 01/19 Public

...Suffolk County...

Commack 3.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public

Babylon 3.3 in 0951 PM 01/19 Public

Port Jefferson 3.3 in 1020 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Centereach 3.2 in 1040 PM 01/19 NWS Employee

Stony Brook 3.0 in 1030 PM 01/19 NWS Employee

Mount Sinai 2.8 in 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Islip 2.3 in 1145 PM 01/19 Official NWS Obs

Deer Park 1.9 in 0825 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio

Upton 1.9 in 0930 PM 01/19 Official NWS Obs

Huntington Station 1.8 in 1000 PM 01/19 NWS Employee

Bellport 1.5 in 0945 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Hampton Bays 1.5 in 1109 PM 01/19 Public

North Patchogue 1.5 in 1235 AM 01/20 Public

1 SE Ridge 1.5 in 1200 AM 01/20 Public

East Islip 1.1 in 0820 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio

...Westchester County...

Croton-on-Hudson 5.5 in 0914 PM 01/19 Public

Ossining 5.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public

Valhalla 4.5 in 1100 PM 01/19 Public

Yonkers 3.1 in 1205 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter

Rye 2.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public

Rye Brook 1.5 in 0723 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio

Discover more totals from the National Weather Service here.

