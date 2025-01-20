How much snow did you get in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday's winter storm dropped anywhere from an inch to a half-foot of snow across the Tri-State.
Central Park reported 1.6 inches of snow. The highest total was nearly 6 inches in Ringwood, New Jersey.
Click here to share your snow totals and photos with us.
Here's a look at snowfall totals from the storm on January 19, 2025 from the National Weather Service.
...Fairfield County...
New Fairfield 5.2 in 1015 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Danbury 4.3 in 0900 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Ridgefield 3.8 in 0915 PM 01/19 Cocorahs
Weston 3.8 in 1030 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Easton 3.3 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public
3 NE Southport 3.0 in 0918 PM 01/19 Public
Bridgeport Airport 2.3 in 1140 PM 01/19 Official NWS Obs
Greenwich 2.3 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public
Norwalk 2.3 in 0900 PM 01/19 Public
Fairfield 2.0 in 0813 PM 01/19 Public
Stamford 2.0 in 1058 PM 01/19 Public
Newtown 1.5 in 0700 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
...Middlesex County...
Durham 2.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio
Chester 1.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio
...New Haven County...
North Haven 4.0 in 0100 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter
Wallingford 3.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio
Milford 2.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio
Hamden 2.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio
Meriden 2.0 in 1006 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio
Branford 1.2 in 1155 PM 01/19 Public
...Bergen County...
Franklin Lakes 5.9 in 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Waldwick 5.6 in 1049 PM 01/19 Public
Westwood 5.2 in 0922 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Fair Lawn 5.0 in 1100 PM 01/19 Cocorahs
River Vale 5.0 in 0945 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Bergenfield 4.8 in 1003 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Ramsey 4.5 in 0600 PM 01/19 Public
East Rutherford 3.3 in 1020 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
River Edge 3.2 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public
...Essex County...
Caldwell 5.0 in 0955 PM 01/19 Public
West Orange 4.5 in 0101 AM 01/20 Public
Livingston 4.4 in 1034 PM 01/19 Public
Nutley 4.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public
...Hudson County...
West New York 3.1 in 1115 PM 01/19 Public
Harrison 3.0 in 0900 PM 01/19 CO-OP Observer
Hoboken 3.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Kearny 3.0 in 1013 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Jersey City 2.5 in 0840 PM 01/19 Public
...Passaic County...
Ringwood 6.3 in 0840 PM 01/19 Public
Pompton Lakes 5.6 in 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
3 NE Wanaque 5.0 in 0646 PM 01/19 Cocorahs
Totowa 5.0 in 1019 PM 01/19 Public
Passaic 4.8 in 1005 PM 01/19 Public
1 ESE Ringwood 4.7 in 0633 PM 01/19 Public
...Union County...
Berkeley Heights 4.5 in 1040 PM 01/19 Public
Mountainside 4.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public
Elizabeth 3.7 in 0900 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Cranford 3.5 in 1027 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Plainfield 3.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Newark Airport 2.4 in 1200 AM 01/20 Official NWS Obs
...Kings County...
Bedford-Stuyvesant 3.0 in 0900 PM 01/19 Public
1 NNE Sheepshead Bay 3.0 in 1030 PM 01/19 Public
Midwood 2.7 in 1222 AM 01/20 Broadcast Media
Sheepshead Bay 2.5 in 1100 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
...Nassau County...
2 ENE Roosevelt 4.1 in 1018 PM 01/19 Public
Syosset 4.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
East Williston 3.9 in 1015 PM 01/19 Public
1 ESE East Meadow 3.8 in 1117 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Sea Cliff 3.6 in 1042 PM 01/19 Public
Massapequa 3.2 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public
Farmingdale 3.0 in 1030 PM 01/19 Public
Plainview 3.0 in 1028 PM 01/19 Public
Manhasset Hills 2.6 in 1227 AM 01/20 Cocorahs
1 E East Meadow 2.5 in 1038 PM 01/19 NWS Employee
Levittown 2.5 in 0930 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
East Meadow 2.1 in 0950 PM 01/19 NWS Employee
1 NE Roosevelt 2.0 in 1030 PM 01/19 Broadcast Media
2 SSE Plainedge 2.0 in 0814 PM 01/19 Public
East Rockaway 1.8 in 0935 PM 01/19 Public
Elmont 1.0 in 0712 PM 01/19 Public
...New York (Manhattan) County...
1 SSE Midtown Manhattan 1.8 in 0950 PM 01/19 Public
Central Park 1.6 in 1200 AM 01/20 Official NWS Obs
...Orange County...
Highland Mills 8.1 in 1100 PM 01/19 Public
Chester 7.7 in 0834 PM 01/19 Public
Middletown 7.0 in 0920 PM 01/19 Fire Dept/Rescue
Monroe 7.0 in 0925 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
New Windsor 7.0 in 1054 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Salisbury Mills 7.0 in 0900 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Cornwall on Hudson 6.8 in 1000 PM 01/19 Cocorahs
Pine Bush 6.7 in 1103 PM 01/19 Public
2 S Montgomery Airport 5.5 in 0815 PM 01/19 Public
5 E Port Jervis 5.0 in 0700 PM 01/19 Public
Washingtonville 4.8 in 0749 PM 01/19 Public
...Putnam County...
3 WNW Fahnestock State Park 6.5 in 0930 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Putnam Valley 5.6 in 1050 PM 01/19 Newspaper
...Queens County...
NYC/La Guardia 3.6 in 1200 AM 01/20 Official NWS Obs
Howard Beach 3.5 in 1100 PM 01/19 Public
1 SE Fresh Meadows 2.7 in 1135 PM 01/19 Public
2 WSW Bellerose 2.3 in 0900 PM 01/19 Public
NYC/JFK 2.2 in 1200 AM 01/20 Official NWS Obs
Little Neck 2.0 in 1030 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
...Richmond County...
1 E New Dorp 3.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public
Westerleigh 2.6 in 0950 PM 01/19 Public
...Rockland County...
Congers 6.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Fire Dept/Rescue
Monsey 5.2 in 1055 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
New City 5.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Nyack 1.8 in 0700 PM 01/19 Public
Chestnut Ridge 1.2 in 0450 PM 01/19 Public
...Suffolk County...
Commack 3.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public
Babylon 3.3 in 0951 PM 01/19 Public
Port Jefferson 3.3 in 1020 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Centereach 3.2 in 1040 PM 01/19 NWS Employee
Stony Brook 3.0 in 1030 PM 01/19 NWS Employee
Mount Sinai 2.8 in 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Islip 2.3 in 1145 PM 01/19 Official NWS Obs
Deer Park 1.9 in 0825 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio
Upton 1.9 in 0930 PM 01/19 Official NWS Obs
Huntington Station 1.8 in 1000 PM 01/19 NWS Employee
Bellport 1.5 in 0945 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Hampton Bays 1.5 in 1109 PM 01/19 Public
North Patchogue 1.5 in 1235 AM 01/20 Public
1 SE Ridge 1.5 in 1200 AM 01/20 Public
East Islip 1.1 in 0820 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio
...Westchester County...
Croton-on-Hudson 5.5 in 0914 PM 01/19 Public
Ossining 5.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public
Valhalla 4.5 in 1100 PM 01/19 Public
Yonkers 3.1 in 1205 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter
Rye 2.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public
Rye Brook 1.5 in 0723 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio
&&
Discover more totals from the National Weather Service here.
----------
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.