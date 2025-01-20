BreakingAccuWeather Alert: Arctic blast follows snow
How much snow did you get in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Monday, January 20, 2025 11:10AM
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday's winter storm dropped anywhere from an inch to a half-foot of snow across the Tri-State.

Central Park reported 1.6 inches of snow. The highest total was nearly 6 inches in Ringwood, New Jersey.

central park snow
Snowfall in Central Park photo from Eyewitness News viewer Emma Foley

Click here to share your snow totals and photos with us.

Here's a look at snowfall totals from the storm on January 19, 2025 from the National Weather Service.

..Connecticut...

...Fairfield County...
New Fairfield 5.2 in 1015 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Danbury 4.3 in 0900 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Ridgefield 3.8 in 0915 PM 01/19 Cocorahs
Weston 3.8 in 1030 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Easton 3.3 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public
3 NE Southport 3.0 in 0918 PM 01/19 Public
Bridgeport Airport 2.3 in 1140 PM 01/19 Official NWS Obs
Greenwich 2.3 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public
Norwalk 2.3 in 0900 PM 01/19 Public
Fairfield 2.0 in 0813 PM 01/19 Public
Stamford 2.0 in 1058 PM 01/19 Public
Newtown 1.5 in 0700 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

...Middlesex County...
Durham 2.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio
Chester 1.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio

...New Haven County...
North Haven 4.0 in 0100 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter
Wallingford 3.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio
Milford 2.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio
Hamden 2.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio
Meriden 2.0 in 1006 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio
Branford 1.2 in 1155 PM 01/19 Public

...New Jersey...

...Bergen County...
Franklin Lakes 5.9 in 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Waldwick 5.6 in 1049 PM 01/19 Public
Westwood 5.2 in 0922 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Fair Lawn 5.0 in 1100 PM 01/19 Cocorahs
River Vale 5.0 in 0945 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Bergenfield 4.8 in 1003 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Ramsey 4.5 in 0600 PM 01/19 Public
East Rutherford 3.3 in 1020 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
River Edge 3.2 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public

...Essex County...
Caldwell 5.0 in 0955 PM 01/19 Public
West Orange 4.5 in 0101 AM 01/20 Public
Livingston 4.4 in 1034 PM 01/19 Public
Nutley 4.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public

...Hudson County...
West New York 3.1 in 1115 PM 01/19 Public
Harrison 3.0 in 0900 PM 01/19 CO-OP Observer
Hoboken 3.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Kearny 3.0 in 1013 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Jersey City 2.5 in 0840 PM 01/19 Public

...Passaic County...
Ringwood 6.3 in 0840 PM 01/19 Public
Pompton Lakes 5.6 in 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
3 NE Wanaque 5.0 in 0646 PM 01/19 Cocorahs
Totowa 5.0 in 1019 PM 01/19 Public
Passaic 4.8 in 1005 PM 01/19 Public
1 ESE Ringwood 4.7 in 0633 PM 01/19 Public

...Union County...
Berkeley Heights 4.5 in 1040 PM 01/19 Public
Mountainside 4.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public
Elizabeth 3.7 in 0900 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Cranford 3.5 in 1027 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Plainfield 3.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Newark Airport 2.4 in 1200 AM 01/20 Official NWS Obs

...New York...

...Kings County...
Bedford-Stuyvesant 3.0 in 0900 PM 01/19 Public
1 NNE Sheepshead Bay 3.0 in 1030 PM 01/19 Public
Midwood 2.7 in 1222 AM 01/20 Broadcast Media
Sheepshead Bay 2.5 in 1100 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

...Nassau County...
2 ENE Roosevelt 4.1 in 1018 PM 01/19 Public
Syosset 4.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
East Williston 3.9 in 1015 PM 01/19 Public
1 ESE East Meadow 3.8 in 1117 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Sea Cliff 3.6 in 1042 PM 01/19 Public
Massapequa 3.2 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public
Farmingdale 3.0 in 1030 PM 01/19 Public
Plainview 3.0 in 1028 PM 01/19 Public
Manhasset Hills 2.6 in 1227 AM 01/20 Cocorahs
1 E East Meadow 2.5 in 1038 PM 01/19 NWS Employee
Levittown 2.5 in 0930 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
East Meadow 2.1 in 0950 PM 01/19 NWS Employee
1 NE Roosevelt 2.0 in 1030 PM 01/19 Broadcast Media
2 SSE Plainedge 2.0 in 0814 PM 01/19 Public
East Rockaway 1.8 in 0935 PM 01/19 Public
Elmont 1.0 in 0712 PM 01/19 Public

...New York (Manhattan) County...
1 SSE Midtown Manhattan 1.8 in 0950 PM 01/19 Public
Central Park 1.6 in 1200 AM 01/20 Official NWS Obs

...Orange County...
Highland Mills 8.1 in 1100 PM 01/19 Public
Chester 7.7 in 0834 PM 01/19 Public
Middletown 7.0 in 0920 PM 01/19 Fire Dept/Rescue
Monroe 7.0 in 0925 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
New Windsor 7.0 in 1054 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Salisbury Mills 7.0 in 0900 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Cornwall on Hudson 6.8 in 1000 PM 01/19 Cocorahs
Pine Bush 6.7 in 1103 PM 01/19 Public
2 S Montgomery Airport 5.5 in 0815 PM 01/19 Public
5 E Port Jervis 5.0 in 0700 PM 01/19 Public
Washingtonville 4.8 in 0749 PM 01/19 Public

...Putnam County...
3 WNW Fahnestock State Park 6.5 in 0930 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Putnam Valley 5.6 in 1050 PM 01/19 Newspaper

...Queens County...
NYC/La Guardia 3.6 in 1200 AM 01/20 Official NWS Obs
Howard Beach 3.5 in 1100 PM 01/19 Public
1 SE Fresh Meadows 2.7 in 1135 PM 01/19 Public
2 WSW Bellerose 2.3 in 0900 PM 01/19 Public
NYC/JFK 2.2 in 1200 AM 01/20 Official NWS Obs
Little Neck 2.0 in 1030 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

...Richmond County...
1 E New Dorp 3.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public
Westerleigh 2.6 in 0950 PM 01/19 Public

...Rockland County...
Congers 6.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Fire Dept/Rescue
Monsey 5.2 in 1055 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
New City 5.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Nyack 1.8 in 0700 PM 01/19 Public
Chestnut Ridge 1.2 in 0450 PM 01/19 Public

...Suffolk County...
Commack 3.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public
Babylon 3.3 in 0951 PM 01/19 Public
Port Jefferson 3.3 in 1020 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Centereach 3.2 in 1040 PM 01/19 NWS Employee
Stony Brook 3.0 in 1030 PM 01/19 NWS Employee
Mount Sinai 2.8 in 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Islip 2.3 in 1145 PM 01/19 Official NWS Obs
Deer Park 1.9 in 0825 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio
Upton 1.9 in 0930 PM 01/19 Official NWS Obs
Huntington Station 1.8 in 1000 PM 01/19 NWS Employee
Bellport 1.5 in 0945 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Hampton Bays 1.5 in 1109 PM 01/19 Public
North Patchogue 1.5 in 1235 AM 01/20 Public
1 SE Ridge 1.5 in 1200 AM 01/20 Public
East Islip 1.1 in 0820 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio

...Westchester County...
Croton-on-Hudson 5.5 in 0914 PM 01/19 Public
Ossining 5.5 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public
Valhalla 4.5 in 1100 PM 01/19 Public
Yonkers 3.1 in 1205 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter
Rye 2.0 in 1000 PM 01/19 Public
Rye Brook 1.5 in 0723 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio
&&

Discover more totals from the National Weather Service here.

----------


Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.

