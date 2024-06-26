Flooding, damaging winds and hail main threats for severe storms Wednesday night

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An AccuWeather Alert is in effect for a stormy night ahead on Wednesday as the threat for storms picks up after sunset.

The first round of scattered storms is expected between 7 and 9 p.m. and they will really fire up overnight.

There is a risk that some of the storms could be severe with the main threats being damaging wind and hail -- but a brief tornado can't be ruled out.

There could be loud bursts of thunder and downpours overnight while many are sleeping.

The rainfall totals are expected to be range from half an inch to an inch, but there could be localized heavier amounts that could lead to some areas of flash flooding.

Game 2 of the Subway Series between the Yankees and Mets gets underway just after 7 p.m. -- but it remains questionable if all the innings will get played before storms start moving into the area.

The rain is expected to move out by sunrise Thursday. After the storms move through, Thursday will be more comfortable with a drop in humidity and lower temperatures.

