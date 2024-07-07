How to beat the summer heat in NYC at cooling centers, pools

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Tri-State Area is dealing with a second summer heat wave and an air quality alert.

While some face temperatures head-on by sunbathing or going for a run, others look for relief with fire hydrants, beaches, and pools

Crotona Pool was packed on Sunday. While there was not a lot of room to swim laps, there was plenty of space to get wet, have fun - and more importantly, beat the heat.

Families remembered to lather up with sunscreen because the rays are a scorcher, and if you are going to be outside for a few hours - you need protection.

In terms of protecting swimmers, the city is now paying lifeguards $22 per hour, plus a thousand-dollar signing bonus if you are coming back for another season. It has not been easy filling the lifeguard chairs. The city started the season with 750 lifeguards, and are adding more daily.

This comes as New Yorkers are trying to find relief in a concrete jungle.

If you can't get to a pool or don't want to get wet, cooling centers are open across the city.

CLICK HERE to find a cooling center near you.

Heat stroke occurs when the body's temperature rises quickly, which can lead to death. Call 911 or go to an emergency room if you or someone you know has the following symptoms:

Hot, dry skin

Confusion, hallucinations and disorientation

Loss of consciousness or being unresponsive

Nausea or vomiting

Trouble breathing

Fast, strong pulse

Weakness

Dizziness

