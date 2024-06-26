Suspect who yelled for 'Zionists' on subway to ID themselves turns himself into police

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The suspect who yelled for "Zionists" riding on subway train to identify themselves has turned himself in to police.

Last week, the NYPD released a new wanted poster of the man they were looking for.

On Wednesday morning, officials said Anas Saleh of Staten Island surrendered with his attorney at Transit District 2 at West Broadway and Lispenard Street in Manhattan and received a desk appearance ticket for coercion.

Police had been looking for the man after he allegedly chanted on a subway train "Raise your hands if you're a Zionist. Repeat after me; this is your chance to get out," on June 10 as the train was held at the Union Square station in Manhattan.

Video of the incident went viral two days after the incident happened, with one rider filing a police complaint in response.

A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement: "New York City will always protect the right to free speech, but we will never allow our city to descend into lawlessness.

"Threatening New Yorkers based on their beliefs is not only vile, it's illegal and will not be tolerated. Anyone with information about those responsible for this illegal conduct should contact the NYPD immediately," the spokesman said.

