Protesters chant 'raise your hand if you're a Zionist' aboard New York City subway

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for the man who asked Zionists to identify themselves on a crowded subway car on Monday.

A complaining witness has come forward and the NYPD is asking other riders who were aboard that subway car and who felt threatened to similarly come forward.

The subway ride in question happened on June 10 at the 14th Street-Union Square subway station.

Apparent pro-Palestinian protesters called out, "Raise your hand if you're a Zionist... this is your chance to get out...," as part of a call-and-response chant.

The leader of the chant concluded, "OK, no Zionists, we're good." At the time of the chant, the subway train was halted and the car's doors were open.

The apparent protesters had been rallying above ground at Union Square just minutes earlier.

Detectives are now working to identify the masked leader of the call-and-response so they can file charges of attempted coercion, police sources told ABC News.

A city official said police are investigating and taking the matter seriously.

"Mayor Adams has been clear: New York City will always protect the right to free speech, but we will never allow our city to descend into lawlessness," a City Hall spokesperson said. "Threatening New Yorkers based on their beliefs is not only vile, it's illegal and will not be tolerated. Anyone with information about those responsible for this illegal conduct should contact the NYPD immediately."

After the incident was caught on camera, New York City officials are also exploring options, including reaching out to city and state parties, to figure out how to make mask wearing at protests illegal again.

The city's anti-mask laws date back nearly 200 years and were used in the days of protests by the Ku Klux Klan. They were repealed in 2020 during pandemic-era rallies against police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

ABC News contributed to this report.

