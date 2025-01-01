Brooklyn family welcomes twins as first babies born in New York City in 2025

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The first babies born in New York City truly doubled the fun to start 2025.

Sheneece Crumbie and Jordan Tomlinson -- of Crown Heights, Brooklyn -- welcomed twin girls just after midnight.

The twins were born at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and are the couple's third and fourth child.

The twins, not yet named, weighed 6 pounds, 13.9 ounces, and 5 pounds, 15.4 ounces.

The City's public health system delivers thousands of babies every year.

