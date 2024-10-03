NYPD boosts security at New York City synagogues during Jewish High Holidays

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on Rosh Hashana in New York City.

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on Rosh Hashana in New York City.

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on Rosh Hashana in New York City.

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on Rosh Hashana in New York City.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Jewish people in New York City are celebrating the High Holiday of Rosh Hashanah amid heighted security at synagogues and institutions across the city.

Among those attending services at Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church on the Upper East Side on Thursday morning was Mayor Eric Adams.

It comes as the NYPD is deploying additional patrols near Jewish locations for both the High Holy Days and the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel.

Even though the holiday of Rosh Hashana is a time for celebration, the rabbi at Thursday morning's service said there is a 5-alarm fire of hate in the country.

The mayor spoke about the strong partnership between Black and Jewish communities. Adams also took the opportunity to remind everybody that despite the federal investigation swirling around him and widening, he will not stand down.

"The lawyers will handle the courtroom proceedings, my goal is to handle this city, and starting January 1st, 2022, this city was dealing with some of the most significant strife and problems that we've ever witnessed during the last few decades, we moved in the right direction and we're going to continue to do that," Adams said.

Authorities have acknowledged that with everything going on in the world, terror groups may be looking at it as an opportunity to carry out violence.

Top brass says the department has identified roughly 50 key locations throughout the city and have placed cameras there as another layer of security during the High Holy Days.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.