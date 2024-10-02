NYPD, Mayor Adams to detail heightened security plans for High Holy Days, Oct. 7 anniversary

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City police and Mayor Eric Adams are holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon to detail heightened security efforts for Jewish houses of worship across the city.

Safety is top of mind for the NYPD as New York City is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel.

The High Holy Days begin Wednesday night with Rosh Hashana and include Oct. 7 -- the one-year anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israel.

The NYPD said earlier Wednesday that security has already been at a heightened alert for weeks now, but residents can expect an increased presence.

New Yorkers may see more heavily armed Hercules teams of the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and uniformed officers in marked police vehicles at Jewish institutions, synagogues, foreign consulates and public places like Times Square and Central Park.

Jewish New Yorkers who spoke with Eyewitness News are mixed on how worried they are, but religious leaders say they are looking forward to gathering their congregations.

