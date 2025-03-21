NYPD changes how it investigates sexual harassment and discrimination complaints by officers

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- There's a big change in the NYPD on how it handles sexual harassment and discrimination complaints by members of the force.

Allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination will now have direct supervision by NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

The investigative arm of the Office of Equity and Inclusion, that handles the "investigation of employment and harassment claims," was placed under Tisch's oversight this week.

Wendy Garcia, the deputy commissioner for Equity and Inclusion, has been moved to the Department of Corrections.

While the NYPD says the two are not related, the directive follows an explosive whistleblower interview with now retired NYPD Lt. Quathisha Epps. She told Eyewitness News she had nowhere to turn when she says she was being sexually harassed and abused by former Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

"Who's going to believe me," Epps said during the interview. "Who can I talk to? Who can I tell?"

During the 18-month time period of the alleged harassment, Epps, the former personnel officer, would regularly be included in high-level meetings, and says Internal Affairs and the Office of Equity and Inclusion, reported claims of harassment directly to Maddrey.

"The head of our office sitting with others who file complaints through either IAB, an integrity complaint or a sexual discrimination complaint, to see that these complaints are being handed to them," Epps said. "People are supposed to feel comfortable, to be able, to come and speak their truth as to what's going on. And as these complaints are coming in, the heads of these bureaus are working it over and showing who's saying what about who."

This is the second broad stroke of departmental restructuring after Epps filed a scathing EEOC complaint last year, accusing Maddrey of quid pro quo sexual harassment.

In December, the chief of Internal Affairs stepped down, and more than a dozen high-ranking officials were reassigned. Epps say Garcia did reach out after she filed her complaint, but she declined to speak with her.

"Knowing how this works, you're supposed to be the head of Equity and Inclusion and keeping things fair and just," Epps said. "And you're giving a heads up when things come down that are being said about these executives and I'm supposed to sit and speak with you. Absolutely not."

Garcia has not been accused of any wrongdoings. She has simply just moved to a new department. As for Maddrey, he has strongly denied all of the allegations against him.

