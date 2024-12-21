NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD says Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey has resigned following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The department released the following statement:

"Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch accepted the resignation of Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey Friday night, effective immediately. The NYPD takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously, and will thoroughly investigate this matter."

The NYPD announced Tisch has appointed John Chell to replace Maddrey as Interim Chief of Department.

Chell most recently served as Chief of Patrol.

Chief of Transportation Philip Rivera will take over that role.

This breaking story will be updated.

