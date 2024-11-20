Mayor Eric Adams appoints Jessica Tisch as next NYPD commissioner

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch will be the next Commissioner of the NYPD, effective Monday.

Tisch will become the second female to serve in the role in the department's 179-year history. The first, Keechant Sewell, was also appointed by Adams.

Tisch is a 12-year veteran of the NYPD and the current commissioner of the New York City Department of Sanitation. She was previously the NYPD's technology czar.

"I've seen firsthand the profound nobility of the policing profession, and I was proud to work shoulder-to-shoulder with both uniform members and civilians to propel the NYPD into the next century of technological advancement," Tisch said. "I thank Mayor Adams for the tremendous honor to now lead the NYPD, and I understand the solemnity of this great responsibility."

As DSNY commissioner, Tisch led the successful execution of the Adams administration's "Trash Revolution," which has containerized 70% of the 44 million pounds of trash.

"The people of this city have been clear that they agree with what our administration has been fighting for since day one in office: a safer city where they don't need to worry about walking down the street or taking the subway at night," Adams said. "To ensure New Yorkers have the ability to thrive in our city, we need a strong, battle-tested leader who will continue to drive down crime and ensure New Yorkers are safe and feel safe, and I cannot think of a leader more up to the task than Commissioner Jessica Tisch."

Interim police commissioner Thomas Donlon had hoped to stay, but Tisch will take over later this month.

"I also want to thank Interim Police Commissioner Thomas Donlon for serving our city over the last two months, after a lifetime of serving our state and this country," Adams said. "We appreciate his willingness to quickly come on board and dedicate day and night to this city. I look forward to having him serve in his new role."

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

