NYPD cracks down on illegally parked mopeds, bikes in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- To crack down on illegally parked mopeds in the city, the NYPD is starting to remove them.

There were 210 seized over the weekend from March 6 through March 9.

It was part of an operation to curb the amount of bikes parked illegally.

Eyewitness News obtained video from part of the operation in Manhattan.

Some of the bikes, which were registered with license plates, were pulled off the street due to being illegally parked.

The four-day operation seized bikes in four boroughs.

- 59 in the Bronx

- 39 from Manhattan south

- 45 from Manhattan north

- 67 from Queens north

NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera says it is about responding to residents' concerns.

"We've received a lot of community complaints about a scourge of mopeds parked illegally, creating hazards, contributing to chaos in New York City," Rivera said.

The next step is to bring accountability back. Operators must follow the rules of the road. The NYPD said they will keep following where the complaints are coming from.

