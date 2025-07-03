NYPD Harbor Unit patrolling river ahead of July 4th fireworks show

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The NYPD is working to keep spectators safe for the 4th of July fireworks display on Friday.

While there are no known threats as of Thursday, there will be plenty of precautions in place.

The fireworks will be lit from the Brooklyn Bridge and four barges in the East River.

Beginning Friday at 9 a.m. the Brooklyn Bridge will be closed to both car and pedestrian traffic until Saturday morning.

At 3 p,m, the FDR Drive will be shut down from East Houston Street to West Street in both directions.

The NYPD Harbor unit will play a big role in keeping the city safe.

Heavy weapons teams and divers will be searching the East River for threats and securing the Brooklyn Bridge ahead of the fireworks show.

Chief of Department John Chell showed how the fleet will operate at full force.

"To first show a presence. Other vessels will not be allowed in, they'll do that for us. And if something was to happen along the waterways, the quickest way to get around would be these boats," Chell said.

It's been 6 years since the display was involved in the Brooklyn Bridge.

"We continue to operate in a heightened threat environment due to tensions overseas and across the country," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Hundreds of thousands of people across the boroughs are expected to come out to watch the skyline burst with color, as federal and local authorities monitor the threat of a lone wolf actor.

They said there is no specific or credible threat to this year's celebration.

"Whatever happens worldwide or nationally somehow comes back to New York City because we are the Mecca. So we are so well trained in how to do this and how to move quickly," Chell said.

The NYPD Harbor unit will inspect the piers and the barges from which the fireworks are set off.

Explosive-detecting K9s will also be deployed.

"Enjoy the fireworks. Enjoy the night. The NYPD will keep you safe," Chell said.

If you have tickets for any of the viewing areas, be prepared to be wanded and for your bags to be checked.

