NYPD looking for group that boarded, operated unoccupied subway train in Queens

The incident happened in Queens on Saturday, with police now looking for the group responsible.

The incident happened in Queens on Saturday, with police now looking for the group responsible.

The incident happened in Queens on Saturday, with police now looking for the group responsible.

The incident happened in Queens on Saturday, with police now looking for the group responsible.

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- New York City police are searching for a six people caught on camera who broke into an unoccupied subway train in Queens.

It happened on an empty R train at the Forest Hills-71 Avenue subway station on Saturday.

Authorities say the six people got inside the train before briefly operating it and then vandalizing some of the glass panels on the train's camera before running off.

On Wednesday, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said multiple failures led to the six suspects moving the unoccupied R train from a storage yard.

"What happened here is not acceptable, failure of the security in the layup area, as far as I'm concerned, I'm burned about this, for the riders and all of us," Lieber said.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.