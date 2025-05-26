New video shows 2 men attack, rob off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx

PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- Investigators released new surveillance video to help track down two suspects wanted for allegedly attacking an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx.

The NYPD has identified one of the men seen in the video as 23-year-old Taveon Hargrove.

Hargrove and another man are accused of knocking the 27-year-old officer to the ground, punching and kicking him, and robbing him at knifepoint.

The officer suffered multiple fractures to his face.

On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams said he visited the officer who is now stable and doing well.

While Hargrove and the other man are still being sought, authorities have also arrested Hargrove's father for allegedly using the officer's stolen credit card at several bodegas in the Bronx.

