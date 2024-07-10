NYPD recruit dies after suffering medical condition at firing range in the Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- An NYPD recruit has died after he suffered an apparent medical condition at a shooting range in the Bronx.

It happened Wednesday while he was training at the NYPD firing range at Rodman's Neck around 11:30 a.m.

The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at Jacobi hospital several hours later.

He was still in the academy, likely finishing up his firearms testing ahead of graduation Monday.

Authorities were investigating whether the officer may have suffered heat stroke or a heart attack.

The department has not yet publicly identified the officer.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

