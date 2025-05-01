NYPD Officer Edward Byrne's murderer up for parole this month

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The man accused of murdering an NYPD officer in the 1980s is up for a parole hearing this month.

David McClary has served 36 years of a maximum life sentence for the murder of Officer Edward Byrne.

Byrne was just 22 years old when McClary shot him five times while sitting in his vehicle.

It happened at the intersection of Inwood Street and 107th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens in the early morning hours of February 26, 1988.

Byrne had been guarding the home of a witness who was going to testify against drug dealers when he was executed.

His murder stunned the city, prompted nationwide outrage, and became a signature moment in the crack epidemic of the 1980s.

Every year, a memorial is held at the spot in Jamaica where he was killed.

