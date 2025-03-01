Exclusive: NYPD detective recounts wild shootout at NJ hotel; receives promotion

35-year-old Matthew Mauro was shot in the foot in East Harlem after tracking down an attempted murder suspect at a New Jersey hotel.

Mauro trudged across the stage on Friday with a boot on his foot to salute the Police Commissioner and receive his promotion to detective second grade.

"I feel good given the circumstances," Mauro said.

The circumstances haven't been easy, undergoing multiple surgeries after being shot in the foot.

"They had to put plates and screws into my foot to kind of rebuild the bone that was lost from the bullet," Mauro said.

His months-long recovery began the night of June 12th.

The NYPD detective was working with Woodbridge, New Jersey police to catch a dangerous criminal who had allegedly shot an innocent man in the head in East Harlem the week before.

Police tracked the suspect, Karl Gregory, to the Raritan Hotel, where police say he opened fire on them.

"At first I was afraid because it was going on for a little longer, you know I never had been through anything like this, t went on longer than I would have imagined. The gunfight," Mauro said.

The suspect was killed in the shootout.

A Woodbridge officer was hit in the back.

Detective Mauro is now left with the reminder of how dangerous his job can be.

"I don't remember having the time to really think about it like in depth like that, but I mean obviously I'm grateful to be here today," Mauro said.

He's one step closer to getting back out on the streets.

"I love the police department and like I said I mean I think the work is extremely fulfilling and important especially with serious things like this," Mauro said.

Detective Mauro remains undeterred by something more traumatic than anything he's experienced in his 16 years on the force.

He is inspired by his father's career as a firefighter.

