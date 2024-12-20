2 NYPD officers injured after police cruiser crashes while responding to 911 call in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers were injured after a police vehicle crashed while responding to a 911 call in Queens Thursday night.

Police received a 911 call for a crime in progress at 48-10 45th St.

While responding, the police cruiser wound up slamming into a blue mailbox and knocked it over near 39th Street and 47th Avenue in Flushing.

The police vehicle also crashed into a 2011 grey Honda sedan.

The driver of that vehicle refused medical attention.

The two officers in the car went to the hospital with minor injuries and are expected be okay.

So far, there are no other details about the 911 call, other than word that the incident turned out to be unfounded.

