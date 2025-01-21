NYPD patrols on overnight subway trains begins Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Can you remember the last time you saw an officer riding on the subway car?

"I can't really remember not to recently," subway rider Arthur Kaplan said.

This reality will change Monday night. Two NYPD police officers will ride on every overnight subway train as officials work to improve public safety.

"I actually was on a car going to Queens last week, and there was two officers on the train. So it was kind of relieving. It was actually a relief, to be honest. It was very, really," Arwa Zegler said.

Governor Kathy Hochul, wanting all straphangers to share this same sense of safety and security, announced last week the state is footing the bill for $77 million in overtime to phase in 300 more NYPD officer subway patrols from 9 pm to 5 am for the next six months. They will be riding the train - not on the platform.

"We're not doing anything with any of the police officers in the system. This is to add on top of that," Hochul said.

147 trains run overnight. Each train will have a two-officer patrol.

High-profile crimes such as a 45-year-old man pushed in front of an oncoming train on New Year's Eve and a woman set on fire on a train have increased concern about subway safety.

While neither of those incidents happened overnight, Hocul says data indicates the overnight hours is when straphangers are the most afraid to ride the subway.

"Even in the daytime, I try to travel in the car with the conductor just because I feel like it's a little safer. I'd rather take the bus because it's so scary to be here on the train," Zegler said.

Thirty subway stations that account for 50% of crime in the transit system would also see ramped-up enforcement and be prioritized, Hochul said.

Mayor Eric Adams told Eyewitness News last week that the move to have two officers on every subway train at night "so important," calling the omnipresence of the blue uniform as a comfort to passengers.

