NYPD searching for man behind armed robberies and carjackings in Brooklyn

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a male suspect wanted for a series of armed carjackings in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn on Monday night.

The first happened at 7:20 p.m. at 1815 E. 17th St., where a 45-year-old male victim got into a verbal dispute over money. The suspect struck the victim in the head with a firearm. He was taken to NYU Langone Brooklyn where he is expected to be OK.

Police say the suspect later entered a lobby of an apartment building at 1781 E. 17th St. He approached a 70-year-old woman and displayed a firearm and stole her purse. The victim suffered pain to her right leg and went to NYC Health & Hospitals Brooklyn South where she is expected to be OK.

The suspect then went to 1730 E. 18th St. where he approached a 26-year-old man sitting in a black Mercedes and displayed a firearm and ordered the victim out of the car. The suspect then traveled southbound on Avenue R driving the wrong way and crashed into multiple vehicles near E. 16th St. No injuries were reported.

The suspect then fled to 1782 E. 16th St. where he approached a 40-year-old woman in a blue 2023 Hyundai Sonata with a firearm. He attempted to operate the vehicle and fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s wearing all black clothing, ski mask, medium build and long hair.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

