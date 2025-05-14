NYPD searching for man who fired gun at back of woman's head in Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- New York City police are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder after he allegedly held a gun to a woman's head in the Bronx and fired from inches away.

It happened around 9 a.m. in front of 21 West 183rd Street on May 9.

The suspect approached the 32-year-old victim, who did not want to be identified, from behind and pointed a gun at the back of her head.

Police say he discharged his weapon but she was only grazed and knocked to the ground.

"I was walking, somebody shot, and next thing I know I looked up and saw somebody running and that was all I saw," the victim said.

On Wednesday, she said she didn't recognize the man pictured in the surveillance video.

He ran away southbound on Davidson Avenue.

The victim was able to get back up on her feet within a few seconds and was checked out at a local hospital.

The suspect is described as 6 feet tall and approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

