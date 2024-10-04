  • Full Story
NYPD swears in Uvalde school shooting victim's siblings to honor his dreams to become officer

Friday, October 4, 2024 3:34AM
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- One of the victims of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas received a special honor on Thursday in New York City.

The NYPD met with the family of Jose Flores Jr, a 10-year-old boy who was killed during the Uvalde school shooting.

Flores Jr. had aspirations of becoming a police officer to help people.

On Thursday, fraternal organization members of the NYPD and executives helped make that happen posthumously by making all his siblings honorary police officers.

