NYPD Transit Bureau memorializes Officer Jonathan Diller with new K9 member

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD memorialized Officer Jonathan Diller with a new member of the Transit Canine Team.

"K9 Diller" met Officer Diller's wife, Stephanie, and young son, Ryan, on Thursday.

The NYPD Chief of Transit released photos showing Ryan petting K9 Diller and posing at the bureau.

Officer Diller was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens on March 25.

The NYPD says Guy Rivera, 34, was in the passenger seat of a car when he pulled a gun and shot Diller, 31, through the window. Rivera was then shot in the back by Diller's partner.

Prosecutors said he then "attempted to cause the death of Sgt. Sasha Rosen" by shooting again but his gun jammed.

Rivera, 34, was indicted on first-degree murder, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon charges in the fatal shooting of Diller.

He faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. He remains remanded into custody and will return to court on July 22.

