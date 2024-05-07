Suspect accused in fatal shooting of NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller due in court

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The man accused of fatally shooting NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller is due in court.

Guy Rivera, 34, was indicted on first-degree murder and other charges for the fatal shooting of Diller.

It happened in Far Rockaway, Queens, during a traffic stop on March 25.

Police say Rivera was in the passenger seat of a car when he pulled a gun and shot Diller, 31, through the window.

He was shot in the back by Diller's partner.

A second suspect, Lindy Jones, was arraigned last month.

Diller was the first New York City police officer killed in the line of duty in two years.

Diller was promoted to Detective First Grade posthumously. His new shield number is 110, his young son's birthday.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams delivers remarks at the funeral of fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller.

A GoFundMe page for the officer's family has raised more than $1 million and the Tunnels to Towers Foundation had announced it would pay off the mortgage of Diller's home.

