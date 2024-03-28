Tunnel to Towers to pay off mortgage of slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller's Long Island home

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The community is stepping up in big ways to help support the family and loved ones of slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller.

Diller, 31, leaves behind his wife Stephanie and their 1-year-old son.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Thursday it will pay off the mortgage on Diller's Massapequa Park, Long Island, home.

"Every day Officer Diller donned his uniform, there was a risk he may not come home," said Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller. "We will honor him not only for his sacrifice but for his unwavering resolve to protect the people of New York City. Tunnel to Towers is honored to ensure his family can stay in their home, forever."

Diller was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Queens on Monday night.

He approached a vehicle that was parked illegally at a bus stop and when he asked the passenger to roll down the window, a man inside opened fire and struck Diller below his bulletproof vest.

The driver of that vehicle, 41-year-old Lindy Jones, was charged Wednesday with criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a defaced gun.

The suspected gunman, 34-year-old Guy Rivera, remains in the hospital after he was shot in the back by another officer. Formal charges against him are pending.

There are other fundraising groups also raising money for Diller and his family, including Survivors of the Shield, a group of NYPD widows and widowers.

Additionally, a GoFundMe for Diller's family has raised more than $500,000 so far.

