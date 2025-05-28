NYRR to host 10,000 runners for 53rd Mastercard New York Mini 10K on June 7

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Road Runners are hosting the 53rd annual Mastercard New York Mini 10K in Central Park on June 7.

Officials say 10,000 runners are expected to attend the women-only race, including Olympians, World Championship medalists and former TCS New York City Marathon winners.

Two former TCS New York City Marathon open division champions, Kenyans Sharon Lokedi and Hellen Obiri, will headline the race.

"New York City has been a special place for me ever since I won the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon in my debut," says Lokedi. "I'm excited to be back competing in Central Park after winning my first United Airlines NYC Half in March and the Boston Marathon to continue the momentum as I take on my third Mastercard New York Mini 10K."

Also returning to the race are two members of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Women's Marathon team -- American marathon record holder Emily Sisson and the top American finisher at the Paris 2024 Olympic Marathon Dakotah Popehn.

"I always look forward to the Mastercard New York Mini 10K, and I'm excited to race it for the fourth year in a row," Sisson said. "It's a special chance to reconnect with my Olympic teammates, compete with some of the top women athletes, and run alongside 10,000 inspiring women brought together by a shared love of the sport."

The professional wheelchair division also returns, headlined by Paralympic medalist and defending TCS New York City Marathon champion Susannah Scaroni, racing for her sixth consecutive event title

More than 1,000 youth will participate in the accompanying Girls Run, one of the 20+ annual Rising New York Road Runners youth events that encourage kids to get physically active.

New York Road Runners started the Mini 10K in 1972 as the first women-only road race, known then as the Crazylegs Mini Marathon for the miniskirt, a symbol of women's liberation. Seventy-two women finished the first race, and three weeks later, Title IX was signed into law, guaranteeing girls and women the right to participate in school sports and creating new opportunities for generations of female athletes.

WABC-TV is your home for the race. Tune in to Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC7NY that Saturday morning for complete coverage.

Reporting live from the event will be an all-women commentary team including WABC sports anchor Sam Ryan and 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda, U.S. Olympians Carrie Tollefson and Alysia Montaño, and host of the "Ali on the Run Show" podcast, Ali Feller.

