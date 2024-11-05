Officer injured by ricochet bullet after firing shots at dogs that was attacking child at NJ hotel

SAYREVILLE, New Jersey -- An officer and 10-year-old are recovering after being injured in a dog attack at the Knights Inn in Sayreville, New Jersey.
Sayreville Police received a call at 11:20 a.m. on Monday from a family member staying at the Knights Inn, reporting their child was being attacked by their dogs.
Police arrived and saw the dogs attacking the 10-year-old boy.
To stop the attack, the officers shot the dogs and, in the process, an officer was struck and wounded by a ricochet, police said.
The child and the officer were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
