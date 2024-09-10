Olympic gold medal winner takes victory lap around hometown of Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- On Tuesday an Olympian went from running laps at the Paris Olympics to taking a victory lap in his hometown of Mount Vernon.

Rai Benjamin is the proud owner of three Olympic gold medals after adding two to his collection earlier this summer. Now the runner is slowing down and taking some time to enjoy a hero's honor where all of his training began.

The 27-year-old won his medals in the 400-meter hurdles and the 4x400 relay and his glittering prizes were on full display as he rode on a motorcade that made its way through the city - passing by all 16 schools in the district.

Benjamin was a national champion at USC and also won gold in the 2020 Tokyo games, but it all started for him at Mount Vernon High School.

"I stuck with it and I believed in myself and I relied on everyone else around me, and I cannot express enough how much without everyone else, I wouldn't be here," Benjamin said.

The festivities ended at Memorial Stadium where Benjamin picked up even more hardware: proclamations and a key to the city. There, he delivered a simple message.

"I think it's important for everyone to see that good things come out of Mount Vernon," Benjamin said.

The area in front of Memorial Stadium has been officially renamed Rai Benjamin Plaza for the hometown hero that has made a city feel good as gold.

