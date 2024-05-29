30 arrested after drugs, guns seized from Orange County food truck after 6-month investigation

Marcus Solis reports on the arrests and seizures.

Marcus Solis reports on the arrests and seizures.

Marcus Solis reports on the arrests and seizures.

Marcus Solis reports on the arrests and seizures.

GOSHEN, Orange County (WABC) -- Thirty people were arrested in a drug and gun bust in Orange County that could be one of the largest in the county's history.

Many of the guns and drugs were being sold out of the Real Spice food truck in downtown Newburgh, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Dozens of weapons and kilos of cocaine and fentanyl were seized on May 21 after a six-month-long investigation.

The food truck was also seized as part of the investigation.

"The food truck operated right next door to the city courthouse, within 150 feet of the city courthouse, it sold food, it sold guns, and it sold cocaine," said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Kirkland Salmon, 42, is the owner and operator of the food truck. He is one of 30 people facing a slew of charges that could carry a 25-year sentence.

Police say the drug and gun trafficking ring had a sophisticated four-tier structure and guns were supplied from North Carolina and drugs, mainly cocaine, came from Florida.

Prosecutors say a barbershop served as a stash house for some of the proceeds. It's estimated the enterprise made over $3 million a year.

Nearly 40 different law enforcement agencies partnered in the investigation, including the ATF and NYPD which had some of its undercover officers make purchases.

ALSO READ | NYPD warning thieves targeting Central Park visitors in Zelle scam

Janice Yu has the full report on Zelle scamming.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.