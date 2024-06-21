Partial collapse inside Yonkers building injures 1 person

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- One person was hurt when a building partially collapsed in Yonkers.
It happened inside the building on North Broadway Street late Friday morning.
First responders worked to free people from the building.
Roads were closed in the area so emergency workers could operate at the scene.
The hurt person suffered a minor injury.
There's no word yet on what caused the collapse.
