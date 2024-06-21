  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Partial collapse inside Yonkers building injures 1 person

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, June 21, 2024 4:40PM
Rescue underway at partially collapsed building in Yonkers
David Novarro has breaking details on the collapse.

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- One person was hurt when a building partially collapsed in Yonkers.

It happened inside the building on North Broadway Street late Friday morning.

First responders worked to free people from the building.

Roads were closed in the area so emergency workers could operate at the scene.

The hurt person suffered a minor injury.

There's no word yet on what caused the collapse.

ALSO READ | MTA stops construction on Second Avenue subway amid congestion pricing pause

Josh Einiger has details on the construction pause.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW