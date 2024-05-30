New zero tolerance policy going into effect for street vendors without permits in Passaic

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- The mayor of Passaic is warning illegal street vendors that a new zero tolerance policy goes into effect on Saturday.

Illegal vendors in the heart of the shopping district have apparently taken brazen to a new level.

"So they're selling tacos in front of the taco restaurant, they're selling fruit in front of the produce store," said Mayor Hector Carlos Lora.

For the past year, police and officers with the health department have been cracking down by fining illegal vendors -- but starting June 1, the punishment will hit a new level.

Lora said the new policy applies to any vendors on streets or sidewalks without a permit selling food, merchandise, flowers, etc.

He said anyone caught selling in Passaic without a permit will have their food truck, handheld truck or set up towed at their own expense.

"The unauthorized selling of any items in our streets cannot continue and especially of food items because it is a public health danger, people can get sick without any accountability for the seller, it is also unfair to those that have taken out their permits and received health inspections, and it is causing a trash, littering, and vermin nuisance in our city," Lora said.

He reminded the vendors who do have sidewalk permits that they cannot interrupt pedestrian traffic and must remain within the limits assigned on the permit.

Lora is inviting all vendors to stop by the Passaic City Clerk's office to apply for a proper permit. He said all that is needed is an ID, something proving an address and there is a small fee.

