Paterson police looking for 4 men wanted in connection with jewelry store robbery

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are looking for four men who are wanted in connection with a smash and grab robbery at a jewelry store in Paterson, New Jersey on Wednesday.

Police say four men entered Bilal's Jewelry store on Main Street around 12:30 p.m. and used a crowbar to break the jewelry display case.

An undetermined amount of jewlery was stolen, police said.

The incident was captured on surveillance video showing the suspects ransack the store while an employee was inside.

No one was injured.

The suspects fled the scene, police said.

