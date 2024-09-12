Paterson aims to boost safety and security in business district with $1.7 million project

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The city of Paterson celebrated a new push Thursday to boost safety and security along its commercial corridors.

The City of Paterson has gotten $1.7 million dollars in funding from New Jersey's Urban Enterprise Zone Authority to enhance safety in these areas.

Main Street is the city's top commercial district, and it is packed with Middle Eastern businesses which are booming.

George Nouri's family has been on Main Street for 40 years.

He says customers are coming back to the area because they are getting the message that Paterson is safer and cleaner.

As part of the new funding, cameras on wheels - known as 'COWS' - will now be displayed on Main Street and five other high-traffic business areas, along with beat cops and police vehicles to help keep these places secure.

The push to improve the quality of life along these corridors has already shown success, with foot traffic on Main Street doubling in the past decade.

But there is lingering concern over the large number of jewelry stores on the block.

New police patrols will now run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday, which is when the businesses see the heaviest foot traffic.

The owners support the city's latest efforts to increase policing and improve relations and are grateful for the new funding.

