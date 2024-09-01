Severe teacher shortage hits Paterson schools just before new academic year

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- There are more than 150 vacant jobs in Paterson's school district with the first day of school just days away.

New Jersey's third-largest city is taking steps to minimize any disruption the shortage would have.

The superintendent, Dr. Laurie W. Newell, says she will be using per diem substitutes and combining classes if where appropriate. They'll also lean on a virtual teaching platform.

Education officials say they're working on convincing more staff to their team up.

The vacancies represent about 7 percent of teaching positions in K-12.

